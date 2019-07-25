The warship sent to the Taiwan Strait was identified as the USS Antietam. Photo: AP
US warship sails through strategic Taiwan Strait amid period of heightened military and economic tension with China
- China on Wednesday warned that it is ready for war if there was any move toward Taiwan’s independence
There is no sign that China’s exercise has started, more than a week after it was announced. Photo: AP
Why has China yet to start its military exercise off Taiwan?
- ‘Routine drill’ announced on July 14, but no sign of it taking place
- It was seen as a response to American support for Taiwan after arms sale and as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited the United States
