Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The warship sent to the Taiwan Strait was identified as the USS Antietam. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US warship sails through strategic Taiwan Strait amid period of heightened military and economic tension with China

  • China on Wednesday warned that it is ready for war if there was any move toward Taiwan’s independence
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:37am, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The warship sent to the Taiwan Strait was identified as the USS Antietam. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
There is no sign that China’s exercise has started, more than a week after it was announced. Photo: AP
Military

Why has China yet to start its military exercise off Taiwan?

  • ‘Routine drill’ announced on July 14, but no sign of it taking place
  • It was seen as a response to American support for Taiwan after arms sale and as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited the United States
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 12:37am, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

There is no sign that China’s exercise has started, more than a week after it was announced. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.