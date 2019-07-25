Channels

Television news images of the North Korean missile launches are screened in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

North Korea’s latest missile firing ‘is message to US over joint military exercise with South’

  • Two missiles launched into sea off North Korea’s east coast on Thursday, according to South Korea
  • Kim Jong-un wants concessions from Washington, observers say
Topic |   North Korea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 1:43pm, 25 Jul, 2019

Television news images of the North Korean missile launches are screened in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Kim Jong-un speaking to officials after making a round of the newly laid down submarine at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
East Asia

North Korea launches two short-range missiles, South Korean military says, highlighting anger over military drills

  • North Korea recently issued a warning over US-South Korea military drills, which have been held for years but were scaled down to ease tensions
  • At their first summit in Singapore in June 2018 Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un adopted a vaguely worded statement on ‘complete denuclearisation’
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:04am, 25 Jul, 2019

Kim Jong-un speaking to officials after making a round of the newly laid down submarine at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
