Television news images of the North Korean missile launches are screened in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. Photo: AP
North Korea’s latest missile firing ‘is message to US over joint military exercise with South’
- Two missiles launched into sea off North Korea’s east coast on Thursday, according to South Korea
- Kim Jong-un wants concessions from Washington, observers say
Topic | North Korea
Kim Jong-un speaking to officials after making a round of the newly laid down submarine at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
North Korea launches two short-range missiles, South Korean military says, highlighting anger over military drills
- North Korea recently issued a warning over US-South Korea military drills, which have been held for years but were scaled down to ease tensions
- At their first summit in Singapore in June 2018 Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un adopted a vaguely worded statement on ‘complete denuclearisation’
