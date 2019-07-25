Channels

Evidence that the world’s two superpowers are drifting apart has experts arguing whether there will be a comprehensive decoupling between their deeply intertwined economies. Illustration: Henry Wong
Diplomacy

China companies pour resources into research as global economy cracks

  • As trade war widens into technology conflict supply chains are breaking up
  • But a full decoupling is still a long way off, according to experts
SCMP

Jane Cai  

Josephine Ma  

Updated: 11:00pm, 25 Jul, 2019

Evidence that the world's two superpowers are drifting apart has experts arguing whether there will be a comprehensive decoupling between their deeply intertwined economies. Illustration: Henry Wong
The scholars said China must avoid the rhetoric of competing against the US for global technology supremacy, as such propaganda is “against our policy goals”. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China should drop nationalistic approach to manage tech war risk with US, Chinese scholars say

  • Institute of International and Strategic Studies at Peking University memo says focus should shift away from ‘national industry’ and ‘indigenous innovation’
  • Group suggests China must learn a lesson from ZTE and Huawei and ensure firms comply with the laws of other nations if they want to operate globally
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 12:12pm, 25 Jul, 2019

The scholars said China must avoid the rhetoric of competing against the US for global technology supremacy, as such propaganda is “against our policy goals”. Photo: Xinhua
