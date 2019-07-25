Evidence that the world’s two superpowers are drifting apart has experts arguing whether there will be a comprehensive decoupling between their deeply intertwined economies. Illustration: Henry Wong
China companies pour resources into research as global economy cracks
- As trade war widens into technology conflict supply chains are breaking up
- But a full decoupling is still a long way off, according to experts
Topic | US-China relations
The scholars said China must avoid the rhetoric of competing against the US for global technology supremacy, as such propaganda is “against our policy goals”. Photo: Xinhua
China should drop nationalistic approach to manage tech war risk with US, Chinese scholars say
- Institute of International and Strategic Studies at Peking University memo says focus should shift away from ‘national industry’ and ‘indigenous innovation’
- Group suggests China must learn a lesson from ZTE and Huawei and ensure firms comply with the laws of other nations if they want to operate globally
Topic | US-China trade war
