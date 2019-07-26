Channels

A mob of men in white on the streets of Yuen Long early Monday morning. Photo: Winson Wong
Diplomacy

US State Department worried by Beijing’s hints it could use troops to put down Hong Kong protests

  • ‘We urge Beijing to adhere to its commitments in the Sino-British Joint Declaration and Basic Law to allow Hong Kong to exercise a high degree of autonomy’
  • State Department ‘categorically rejects’ charge from Beijing that US government has acted as a ‘black hand’ in ongoing unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 7:33am, 26 Jul, 2019

PLA soldiers show their skills during a naval base open day in Hong Kong. The PLA has had a presence in Hong Kong since the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Will China send in the troops to stamp out protests in Hong Kong?

  • Fears are growing in the city that the military could be called in to quell unrest
  • But the costs and complexities of doing so mean Beijing is highly unlikely to give the orders, observers say
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 7:20am, 25 Jul, 2019

