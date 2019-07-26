Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The presence of the Hakuryu-5 rig on Vanguard Bank has become a bone of contention for China and a symbol of national sovereignty for Vietnam. Photo: Japan Drilling Company
Diplomacy

South China Sea: Vietnam extends operation of oil rig on Vanguard Bank as stand-off with Beijing continues

  • Hanoi says Hakuryu-5 joint operation with Russia will now run until September 15
  • Coastguard vessels from China and Vietnam continue vigil on disputed Spratlys reef
Topic |   South China Sea
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 1:50pm, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The presence of the Hakuryu-5 rig on Vanguard Bank has become a bone of contention for China and a symbol of national sovereignty for Vietnam. Photo: Japan Drilling Company
READ FULL ARTICLE
Vietnamese foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Vietnam renews demand for ‘immediate withdrawal’ of Chinese ship in disputed South China Sea

  • Hanoi says it has sent several messages to Beijing that a Chinese survey ship vacate the waters located in its exclusive economic zone
  • ‘Vietnam resolutely and persistently protects our sovereign rights … by peaceful means on the basis of international laws,’ a foreign ministry spokesperson said
Topic |   South China Sea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:32am, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vietnamese foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.