The presence of the Hakuryu-5 rig on Vanguard Bank has become a bone of contention for China and a symbol of national sovereignty for Vietnam. Photo: Japan Drilling Company
South China Sea: Vietnam extends operation of oil rig on Vanguard Bank as stand-off with Beijing continues
- Hanoi says Hakuryu-5 joint operation with Russia will now run until September 15
- Coastguard vessels from China and Vietnam continue vigil on disputed Spratlys reef
Vietnamese foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam renews demand for ‘immediate withdrawal’ of Chinese ship in disputed South China Sea
- Hanoi says it has sent several messages to Beijing that a Chinese survey ship vacate the waters located in its exclusive economic zone
- ‘Vietnam resolutely and persistently protects our sovereign rights … by peaceful means on the basis of international laws,’ a foreign ministry spokesperson said
