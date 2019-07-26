China’s disregard for Vietnamese sovereignty leaves region worse off

The deployment of Haijing 3901, one of the world’s largest coastguard vessels, showed Beijing’s willingness to use maritime law enforcement ships to impose its claims. Photo: Handout
The deployment of Haijing 3901, one of the world’s largest coastguard vessels, showed Beijing’s willingness to use maritime law enforcement ships to impose its claims. Photo: Handout
A Philippine coastguard ship sails past a Chinese coastguard vessel during a Philippine-US rescue exercise near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
China’s neighbours bolster their coastguards as stand-off stokes tensions in disputed South China Sea
- Philippines and Vietnam moved to empower their coastguards after heavily armed Chinese and Vietnamese coastguard ships began eyeing one another at Vanguard Bank
- Stand-off points to the active role being played by coastguard vessels in Asia’s most complex territorial dispute
Topic | South China Sea
A Philippine coastguard ship sails past a Chinese coastguard vessel during a Philippine-US rescue exercise near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP