Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is greeted by an honour guard as he arrives at the Itamaraty Palace for a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo on Thursday. Photo: AP
Latin America trade grows as China and US tussle for influence
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi wraps up tour of Brazil and Chile, as Colombian president heads for Beijing
- Ecuador president tells US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ‘smaller countries pay when the big ones fight’
President Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to increase bilateral trade from US$107 billion in 2018 to US$200 billion a year during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June. Photo: EPA
China and Russia vow to ‘deepen trade in soybeans’ after tariff war kills US crop exports
- China’s Commerce Minister Zhong Shan met with Russian minister for economic development Maxim Oreshkin this week to discuss ways to increase trade
- Soybeans and other agricultural goods are a key issue for China as it looks to fill the gap in the market left by produce from the United States due to the trade war
