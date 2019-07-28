Channels

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is greeted by an honour guard as he arrives at the Itamaraty Palace for a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo on Thursday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Latin America trade grows as China and US tussle for influence

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi wraps up tour of Brazil and Chile, as Colombian president heads for Beijing
  • Ecuador president tells US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ‘smaller countries pay when the big ones fight’
Topic |   BRICS
Keegan Elmer

Updated: 9:14am, 28 Jul, 2019

President Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to increase bilateral trade from US$107 billion in 2018 to US$200 billion a year during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum in June. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China and Russia vow to ‘deepen trade in soybeans’ after tariff war kills US crop exports

  • China’s Commerce Minister Zhong Shan met with Russian minister for economic development Maxim Oreshkin this week to discuss ways to increase trade
  • Soybeans and other agricultural goods are a key issue for China as it looks to fill the gap in the market left by produce from the United States due to the trade war
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 9:47am, 19 Jul, 2019

