Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Chinese research group has attacked the United States’ record on human rights. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Beijing-backed research group slams US’ record on human rights

  • Washington has ‘neither the will nor the ability’ to solve its own racial discrimination problems, China Society for Human Rights Studies says
  • Damning article comes after US officials repeat calls for better treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang, cool heads in Hong Kong
Topic |   US-China relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 10:56pm, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese research group has attacked the United States’ record on human rights. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Beijing has issued a white paper seemingly designed to defend its actions in Xinjiang where as least 1 million Uygurs are being held in detention centres. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Uygurs in Xinjiang didn’t choose to be Muslims, China says in white paper

  • Islam was forced on ethnic group ‘by religious wars and the ruling class’, Beijing says in latest report defending its actions in far western region
  • Uygurs’ ancestors were enslaved by the Turks, document says
Topic |   Xinjiang
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 12:01am, 22 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing has issued a white paper seemingly designed to defend its actions in Xinjiang where as least 1 million Uygurs are being held in detention centres. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.