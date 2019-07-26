A Chinese research group has attacked the United States’ record on human rights. Photo: AP
Beijing-backed research group slams US’ record on human rights
- Washington has ‘neither the will nor the ability’ to solve its own racial discrimination problems, China Society for Human Rights Studies says
- Damning article comes after US officials repeat calls for better treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang, cool heads in Hong Kong
Topic | US-China relations
A Chinese research group has attacked the United States’ record on human rights. Photo: AP
Beijing has issued a white paper seemingly designed to defend its actions in Xinjiang where as least 1 million Uygurs are being held in detention centres. Photo: AFP
Uygurs in Xinjiang didn’t choose to be Muslims, China says in white paper
- Islam was forced on ethnic group ‘by religious wars and the ruling class’, Beijing says in latest report defending its actions in far western region
- Uygurs’ ancestors were enslaved by the Turks, document says
Topic | Xinjiang
Beijing has issued a white paper seemingly designed to defend its actions in Xinjiang where as least 1 million Uygurs are being held in detention centres. Photo: AFP