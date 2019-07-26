Channels

An open letter to US President Donald Trump from former military officials, academics and China watchers called on Washington to continue its confrontation with Beijing. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

‘Full of absurdity’: Beijing hits back at US hawks’ open letter to Donald Trump

  • Commentary in party mouthpiece says ‘lecturers’ cannot dictate China’s development and claims are ‘groundless and lack logic’
  • Letter said Beijing was trying to derail the global order and regional peace and ‘routinely and systematically suppresses’ religious freedom and free speech
Topic |   US-China relations
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 11:00pm, 26 Jul, 2019

A mob of men in white on the streets of Yuen Long early Monday morning. Photo: Winson Wong
Diplomacy

US state department worried by Beijing’s hints it could use troops to put down Hong Kong protests

  • ‘We urge Beijing to adhere to its commitments in the Sino-British Joint Declaration and Basic Law to allow Hong Kong to exercise a high degree of autonomy’
  • Department ‘categorically rejects’ charge from Beijing that US government has acted as a ‘black hand’ in ongoing unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 6:32pm, 26 Jul, 2019

