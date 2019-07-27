Disputes between South Korea and Japan could hamper China’s ambitions of a negotiating a three-way trade deal with its two neighbours. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan-South Korea tensions could dash China’s hopes for a trade deal
- Beijing sees trilateral agreement as important strategy against aggressive US policy
- But old and new disputes between its neighbours may prevent progress this year
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership involves the 10 Asean nations of Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei and Laos, as well as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and India. Photo: EPA
China pushing for world’s largest regional trade deal without US, hailing ‘momentum’ with Asian partners
- Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) involves the 10 Asean nations as well as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and India
- Talks are ongoing in Zhengzhou, and will continue into next week when Chinese and American trade negotiators will resume their talks in Shanghai
