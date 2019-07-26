The PLA in Hong Kong has always abided by the law, Beijing says. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing says People’s Liberation Army is a ‘pillar of stability’ for Hong Kong
- Troops will continue to serve city in accordance with the law, foreign ministry spokeswoman says
- Official accuses protest group of ‘inviting wolf into their homes’ with its appeal for support from foreign consulates
Airport workers and other protesters stage a sit-in at Hong Kong International Airport demanding the complete withdrawal of the divisive extradition bill. Photo: Winson Wong
Protesters occupy part of Hong Kong International Airport to rally overseas support against extradition bill
- Foreign travellers targeted by demonstrators seeking to win global support for anti-government movement
- At least 2,500 people, including aviation workers, join protest that leads to increased security at international airport
