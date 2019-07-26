Channels

The PLA in Hong Kong has always abided by the law, Beijing says. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Beijing says People’s Liberation Army is a ‘pillar of stability’ for Hong Kong

  • Troops will continue to serve city in accordance with the law, foreign ministry spokeswoman says
  • Official accuses protest group of ‘inviting wolf into their homes’ with its appeal for support from foreign consulates
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jun Mai  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 9:39pm, 26 Jul, 2019

Airport workers and other protesters stage a sit-in at Hong Kong International Airport demanding the complete withdrawal of the divisive extradition bill. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

Protesters occupy part of Hong Kong International Airport to rally overseas support against extradition bill

  • Foreign travellers targeted by demonstrators seeking to win global support for anti-government movement
  • At least 2,500 people, including aviation workers, join protest that leads to increased security at international airport
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 6:52pm, 26 Jul, 2019

