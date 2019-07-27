Channels

US Secretary of State Pompeo will head to Bangkok as a new round of trade talks between US and Chinese negotiators gets under way in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China, North Korea set to top Mike Pompeo’s agenda during trip to Asia

  • US secretary of state will fly to Thailand on Tuesday for Asean regional forum
  • Beijing’s assertive actions in South China Sea expected to be a major topic for discussion
Topic |   South China Sea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:31pm, 27 Jul, 2019

Shanghai is China’s global financial hub, while Beijing is viewed as more of a political centre. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China’s choice of Shanghai for US trade talks emphasises commercial rather than political focus, analysts say

  • Switching first face-to-face gathering since G20 summit from Beijing sends message that ‘trade should be trade, and politics should be politics,’ analyst says
  • Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to meet Vice-Premier Liu He
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 9:16am, 25 Jul, 2019

