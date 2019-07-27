US Secretary of State Pompeo will head to Bangkok as a new round of trade talks between US and Chinese negotiators gets under way in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
China, North Korea set to top Mike Pompeo’s agenda during trip to Asia
- US secretary of state will fly to Thailand on Tuesday for Asean regional forum
- Beijing’s assertive actions in South China Sea expected to be a major topic for discussion
Topic | South China Sea
Shanghai is China’s global financial hub, while Beijing is viewed as more of a political centre. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s choice of Shanghai for US trade talks emphasises commercial rather than political focus, analysts say
- Switching first face-to-face gathering since G20 summit from Beijing sends message that ‘trade should be trade, and politics should be politics,’ analyst says
- Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to meet Vice-Premier Liu He
Topic | US-China trade war
