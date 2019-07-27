The Da Yang Hao has the capability to conduct deep-sea resource exploration in any of the world’s oceans, according to state media. Photo: CCTV
Beijing boosts its claims in South China Sea with delivery of new ocean-going research vessel
- Da Yang Hao will give China a ‘crucial advantage’ in terms of its maritime research capabilities, observer says
- And at 4,600 tonnes, ship will also add significant weight to Beijing’s manoeuvrings in disputed waters
The presence of the Hakuryu-5 rig on Vanguard Bank has become a bone of contention for China and a symbol of national sovereignty for Vietnam. Photo: Japan Drilling Company
South China Sea: Vietnam extends operation of oil rig on Vanguard Bank as stand-off with Beijing continues
- Hanoi says Hakuryu-5 joint operation with Russia will now run until September 15
- Coastguard vessels from China and Vietnam continue vigil on disputed reef
