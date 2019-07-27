Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Da Yang Hao has the capability to conduct deep-sea resource exploration in any of the world’s oceans, according to state media. Photo: CCTV
Diplomacy

Beijing boosts its claims in South China Sea with delivery of new ocean-going research vessel

  • Da Yang Hao will give China a ‘crucial advantage’ in terms of its maritime research capabilities, observer says
  • And at 4,600 tonnes, ship will also add significant weight to Beijing’s manoeuvrings in disputed waters
Topic |   South China Sea
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 6:00pm, 27 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Da Yang Hao has the capability to conduct deep-sea resource exploration in any of the world’s oceans, according to state media. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE
The presence of the Hakuryu-5 rig on Vanguard Bank has become a bone of contention for China and a symbol of national sovereignty for Vietnam. Photo: Japan Drilling Company
Diplomacy

South China Sea: Vietnam extends operation of oil rig on Vanguard Bank as stand-off with Beijing continues

  • Hanoi says Hakuryu-5 joint operation with Russia will now run until September 15
  • Coastguard vessels from China and Vietnam continue vigil on disputed reef
Topic |   South China Sea
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 4:37pm, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The presence of the Hakuryu-5 rig on Vanguard Bank has become a bone of contention for China and a symbol of national sovereignty for Vietnam. Photo: Japan Drilling Company
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.