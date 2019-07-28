Illustration: Lau Kakuen
Are Chinese infrastructure loans putting Africa on the debt-trap express?
- Beijing has lent billions of dollars to countries on the continent to build railways, highways and airports but critics say the borrowings are unsustainable
- Chinese officials say the projects will pay off in the long run and host nations are well aware of their limits and needs
Topic | China-Africa relations
Illustration: Lau Kakuen
Chinese troops take part in an exercise in Djibouti. Photo: Weibo
Beijing security forum shows how Chinese military takes belt and road route to Africa
- Analyst says African leaders will be asking for more Chinese security and intelligence expertise
- Foreign ministry identifies political instability and terrorism as obstacles to progress
Topic | China-Africa relations
Chinese troops take part in an exercise in Djibouti. Photo: Weibo