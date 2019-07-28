Channels

Illustration: Lau Kakuen
Diplomacy

Are Chinese infrastructure loans putting Africa on the debt-trap express?

  • Beijing has lent billions of dollars to countries on the continent to build railways, highways and airports but critics say the borrowings are unsustainable
  • Chinese officials say the projects will pay off in the long run and host nations are well aware of their limits and needs
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 12:08am, 29 Jul, 2019

Chinese troops take part in an exercise in Djibouti. Photo: Weibo
Diplomacy

Beijing security forum shows how Chinese military takes belt and road route to Africa

  • Analyst says African leaders will be asking for more Chinese security and intelligence expertise
  • Foreign ministry identifies political instability and terrorism as obstacles to progress
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 11:04pm, 13 Jul, 2019

