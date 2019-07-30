Channels

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera speaks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) at the government house in Santiago, Chile on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says US pressure on China ‘is untenable’

  • During official visit to Chile, Wang also rebuffs claims China is setting debt traps in Latin America, saying they are ‘full of prejudice’
  • He praises Chile’s ‘fair and open telecommunications market’ as well as Huawei and other Chinese tech firms for their work there
Topic |   US-China relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 1:00am, 30 Jul, 2019

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera speaks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) at the government house in Santiago, Chile on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is greeted by an honour guard as he arrives at the Itamaraty Palace for a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo on Thursday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Latin America trade grows as China and US tussle for influence

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi wraps up tour of Brazil and Chile, as Colombian president heads for Beijing
  • Ecuador president tells US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ‘smaller countries pay when the big ones fight’
Topic |   BRICS
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 7:53pm, 28 Jul, 2019

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is greeted by an honour guard as he arrives at the Itamaraty Palace for a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo on Thursday. Photo: AP
