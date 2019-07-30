Chilean President Sebastian Pinera speaks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) at the government house in Santiago, Chile on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says US pressure on China ‘is untenable’
- During official visit to Chile, Wang also rebuffs claims China is setting debt traps in Latin America, saying they are ‘full of prejudice’
- He praises Chile’s ‘fair and open telecommunications market’ as well as Huawei and other Chinese tech firms for their work there
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera speaks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) at the government house in Santiago, Chile on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Latin America trade grows as China and US tussle for influence
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi wraps up tour of Brazil and Chile, as Colombian president heads for Beijing
- Ecuador president tells US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ‘smaller countries pay when the big ones fight’
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is greeted by an honour guard as he arrives at the Itamaraty Palace for a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araujo on Thursday. Photo: AP