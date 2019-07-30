Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China is building renewable energy projects domestically to reduce coal’s share of its energy mix. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Chinese renewable energy investment abroad soars – but coal still dominant

  • Greenpeace study of growth in energy projects in Belt and Road Initiative countries shows solar investments rocketing
  • But coal capacity continues to rise after earlier study had found China was supporting more than a quarter of all new coal-fired plants worldwide
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:13pm, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

China is building renewable energy projects domestically to reduce coal’s share of its energy mix. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pingjing photovoltaic power station and Dahaizi wind power station in Guizhou province, built as part of China’s efforts to switch to green energy. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

China ‘could produce 13 per cent more solar power’ if its skies were as clean as in the 1960s

  • Effect of pollution that absorbs and scatters sunlight is made clearer by ‘unprecedented’ data, researchers say
  • Study underlines the potential rewards as Beijing aims to switch from coal to solar and other clean energy
Topic |   Energy
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: 10:30pm, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pingjing photovoltaic power station and Dahaizi wind power station in Guizhou province, built as part of China’s efforts to switch to green energy. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.