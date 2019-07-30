China is building renewable energy projects domestically to reduce coal’s share of its energy mix. Photo: AFP
Chinese renewable energy investment abroad soars – but coal still dominant
- Greenpeace study of growth in energy projects in Belt and Road Initiative countries shows solar investments rocketing
- But coal capacity continues to rise after earlier study had found China was supporting more than a quarter of all new coal-fired plants worldwide
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Pingjing photovoltaic power station and Dahaizi wind power station in Guizhou province, built as part of China’s efforts to switch to green energy. Photo: Xinhua
China ‘could produce 13 per cent more solar power’ if its skies were as clean as in the 1960s
- Effect of pollution that absorbs and scatters sunlight is made clearer by ‘unprecedented’ data, researchers say
- Study underlines the potential rewards as Beijing aims to switch from coal to solar and other clean energy
Topic | Energy
