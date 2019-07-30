Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte appears to have lost some of his enthusiasm for China’s belt and road plan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Is Italy experiencing buyer’s remorse after signing up to China’s belt and road scheme?
- Four months after striking a deal, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte appears less enthusiastic about Beijing’s infrastructure development plan, saying it is not the only game in town
- Pet project of Chinese President Xi Jinping must ‘develop in an open and inclusive way’ and respect EU ‘standards and principles’, Italian leader says
Britain’s next prime minister says he is “very pro-China”. Photo: Reuters
‘Pro-China’ Boris Johnson ‘enthusiastic’ about belt and road plan
- Britain’s next prime minister welcomes Chinese investment and students to ‘most open economy in Europe’
- Johnson tells Chinese-language broadcaster: ‘We are very interested in what President Xi is doing’
