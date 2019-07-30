Channels

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte appears to have lost some of his enthusiasm for China's belt and road plan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Is Italy experiencing buyer’s remorse after signing up to China’s belt and road scheme?

  • Four months after striking a deal, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte appears less enthusiastic about Beijing’s infrastructure development plan, saying it is not the only game in town
  • Pet project of Chinese President Xi Jinping must ‘develop in an open and inclusive way’ and respect EU ‘standards and principles’, Italian leader says
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 7:45pm, 30 Jul, 2019

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte appears to have lost some of his enthusiasm for China’s belt and road plan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain's next prime minister says he is "very pro-China". Photo: Reuters
‘Pro-China’ Boris Johnson ‘enthusiastic’ about belt and road plan

  • Britain’s next prime minister welcomes Chinese investment and students to ‘most open economy in Europe’
  • Johnson tells Chinese-language broadcaster: ‘We are very interested in what President Xi is doing’
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Updated: 11:54pm, 24 Jul, 2019

Britain’s next prime minister says he is “very pro-China”. Photo: Reuters
