US President Donald Trump, pictured with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, says he will be much tougher on Beijing if China’s negotiators continue to delay a trade deal. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade talks: Donald Trump will be ‘much tougher’ after presidential election if Beijing keeps stalling
- President says Chinese negotiators should ‘probably wait’ until after the 2020 poll to see if a Democrat wins as they could then get a ‘great deal’
- But ‘when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now’, he says in series of tweets
Topic | US-China trade war
The US team are staying at the Hyatt on the Bund hotel in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
US-China trade talks kick off in Shanghai with little fanfare
- There were few visible signs of negotiations in Shanghai on Tuesday, as officials started first face-to-face talks since May
- Expectations low on both sides over the outcome, with state media evoking spirit of Richard Nixon’s Shanghai visit in 1972
