US President Donald Trump, pictured with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, says he will be much tougher on Beijing if China’s negotiators continue to delay a trade deal. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US-China trade talks: Donald Trump will be ‘much tougher’ after presidential election if Beijing keeps stalling

  • President says Chinese negotiators should ‘probably wait’ until after the 2020 poll to see if a Democrat wins as they could then get a ‘great deal’
  • But ‘when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now’, he says in series of tweets
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 8:32pm, 30 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump, pictured with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, says he will be much tougher on Beijing if China's negotiators continue to delay a trade deal. Photo: Reuters
The US team are staying at the Hyatt on the Bund hotel in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
China Economy

US-China trade talks kick off in Shanghai with little fanfare

  • There were few visible signs of negotiations in Shanghai on Tuesday, as officials started first face-to-face talks since May
  • Expectations low on both sides over the outcome, with state media evoking spirit of Richard Nixon’s Shanghai visit in 1972
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 6:52pm, 30 Jul, 2019

The US team are staying at the Hyatt on the Bund hotel in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
