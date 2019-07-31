US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to meet Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Mike Pompeo rebukes China’s ‘ludicrous’ claim US is behind Hong Kong protests
- Protests are coming solely from the people of Hong Kong, who are asking their government to listen, Pompeo says
- Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying had claimed US ‘owes the world an explanation’
An anti-government protester tries to extinguish tear gas during a clash with riot police in Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
China’s propaganda machine uses foreign voices to support its stance on Hong Kong protests
- State media rolls out interviews with experts to criticise violence and ‘foreign interference’ in internal affairs amid unrest stemming from extradition bill
- Language used is aligned with comments made by spokesman for Beijing’s top policy office on Hong Kong affairs on Monday
