US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to meet Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Mike Pompeo rebukes China’s ‘ludicrous’ claim US is behind Hong Kong protests

  • Protests are coming solely from the people of Hong Kong, who are asking their government to listen, Pompeo says
  • Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying had claimed US ‘owes the world an explanation’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Keegan Elmer

Updated: 11:47am, 31 Jul, 2019

An anti-government protester tries to extinguish tear gas during a clash with riot police in Hong Kong on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

China’s propaganda machine uses foreign voices to support its stance on Hong Kong protests

  • State media rolls out interviews with experts to criticise violence and ‘foreign interference’ in internal affairs amid unrest stemming from extradition bill
  • Language used is aligned with comments made by spokesman for Beijing’s top policy office on Hong Kong affairs on Monday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 2:49am, 31 Jul, 2019

