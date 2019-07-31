US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is greeted by Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He ahead of resumed trade talks in Shanghai on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
All talk, no substance as US-China trade meeting wraps up
- First meeting of Chinese and American negotiators for two months is largely symbolic, with little on the table
- For China, the urgency to end the tariff war has lessened, with the economic downturn not as serious as expected
Topic | US-China trade war
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is greeted by Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He ahead of resumed trade talks in Shanghai on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (third left) and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (second left) in Shanghai. Photo: AP
China, US trade talks resume in Shanghai in shadow of Donald Trump’s angry tweets aimed at Beijing
- US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not comment on the talks during a photo session with Vice-Premier Liu He
- Trump complained that China has not been ‘coming through’ in terms of buying US farm products or making progress on a deal to end the year-long trade war
Topic | China economy
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (third left) and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (second left) in Shanghai. Photo: AP