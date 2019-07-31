Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is greeted by Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He ahead of resumed trade talks in Shanghai on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

All talk, no substance as US-China trade meeting wraps up

  • First meeting of Chinese and American negotiators for two months is largely symbolic, with little on the table
  • For China, the urgency to end the tariff war has lessened, with the economic downturn not as serious as expected
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 3:53pm, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is greeted by Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He ahead of resumed trade talks in Shanghai on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (third left) and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (second left) in Shanghai. Photo: AP
Global Economy

China, US trade talks resume in Shanghai in shadow of Donald Trump’s angry tweets aimed at Beijing

  • US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not comment on the talks during a photo session with Vice-Premier Liu He
  • Trump complained that China has not been ‘coming through’ in terms of buying US farm products or making progress on a deal to end the year-long trade war
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 2:19pm, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (third left) and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (second left) in Shanghai. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.