Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) greets his Philippine counterpart Teodoro Locsin at the Asean meeting in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Xinhua
China and US court Asean members to strengthen Indo-Pacific ties as trade war enters second year
- China’s Wang Yi and US’ Mike Pompeo at summit in Thailand to sell their visions of future for Southeast Asia
- Analysts expect pragmatism from Asean as world’s two biggest economic powers play diplomatic game
The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose slightly to 49.7 from 49.4 in both May and June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Trade war tariffs continue to gnaw away at China’s manufacturing outlook, July data shows
- Manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.7 in July from 49.4 in June, but remained in negative territory for the fifth month out of seven in 2019
- Services and construction index also fell, to 53.7 in July from 54.2 in June, as the pressure of the trade war with the United States builds throughout China’s economy
