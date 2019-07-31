Channels

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) greets his Philippine counterpart Teodoro Locsin at the Asean meeting in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China and US court Asean members to strengthen Indo-Pacific ties as trade war enters second year

  • China’s Wang Yi and US’ Mike Pompeo at summit in Thailand to sell their visions of future for Southeast Asia
  • Analysts expect pragmatism from Asean as world’s two biggest economic powers play diplomatic game
Topic |   Asean
Lee Jeong-ho  

Linda Lew  

Updated: 11:00pm, 31 Jul, 2019

The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose slightly to 49.7 from 49.4 in both May and June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Trade war tariffs continue to gnaw away at China’s manufacturing outlook, July data shows

  • Manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.7 in July from 49.4 in June, but remained in negative territory for the fifth month out of seven in 2019
  • Services and construction index also fell, to 53.7 in July from 54.2 in June, as the pressure of the trade war with the United States builds throughout China’s economy
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham  

John Carter  

Updated: 11:08am, 31 Jul, 2019

