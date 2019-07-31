Channels

Illustration: Perry Tse
Diplomacy

The avocado strategy: how Africa aims to rebalance trade with China

  • From Ethiopia to Namibia, countries on the continent are trying to expand the focus from just natural resources to include value-added products in the drive to narrow their trading gap with the Asian giant
  • But there are barriers to overcome to get goods from African farms to Chinese tables
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 10:30pm, 31 Jul, 2019

A proposed coal-fired power plant in Kenya involving four Chinese companies has provoked protests. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

China meets resistance over Kenya coal plant, in test of its African ambitions

  • Court revokes licence for coal-fired power plant in Kenyan town whose Unesco World Heritage status is at stake
  • Beijing’s efforts to cut emissions domestically coincide with coal-financing ventures overseas
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 9:48pm, 14 Jul, 2019

