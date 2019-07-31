Illustration: Perry Tse
The avocado strategy: how Africa aims to rebalance trade with China
- From Ethiopia to Namibia, countries on the continent are trying to expand the focus from just natural resources to include value-added products in the drive to narrow their trading gap with the Asian giant
- But there are barriers to overcome to get goods from African farms to Chinese tables
Illustration: Perry Tse
A proposed coal-fired power plant in Kenya involving four Chinese companies has provoked protests. Photo: Handout
China meets resistance over Kenya coal plant, in test of its African ambitions
- Court revokes licence for coal-fired power plant in Kenyan town whose Unesco World Heritage status is at stake
- Beijing’s efforts to cut emissions domestically coincide with coal-financing ventures overseas
