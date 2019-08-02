Channels

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met on the sidelines of the Asean regional forum in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US has no desire to contain China, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok

  • United States encourages people-to-people exchanges and hopes for smooth progress in trade talks, US official quoted as saying on sidelines of Asean forum in Thai capital
  • Nations must keep lines of communication open and look for more areas of cooperation, Wang says
Topic |   US-China relations
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 12:30am, 2 Aug, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (third left) and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (second left) in Shanghai. Photo: AP
Global Economy

China, US trade talks resume in Shanghai in shadow of Donald Trump’s angry tweets aimed at Beijing

  • US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not comment on the talks during a photo session with Vice-Premier Liu He
  • Trump complained that China has not been ‘coming through’ in terms of buying US farm products or making progress on a deal to end the year-long trade war
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 2:19pm, 31 Jul, 2019

