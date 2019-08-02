Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met on the sidelines of the Asean regional forum in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
US has no desire to contain China, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok
- United States encourages people-to-people exchanges and hopes for smooth progress in trade talks, US official quoted as saying on sidelines of Asean forum in Thai capital
- Nations must keep lines of communication open and look for more areas of cooperation, Wang says
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (third left) and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (second left) in Shanghai. Photo: AP
China, US trade talks resume in Shanghai in shadow of Donald Trump’s angry tweets aimed at Beijing
- US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not comment on the talks during a photo session with Vice-Premier Liu He
- Trump complained that China has not been ‘coming through’ in terms of buying US farm products or making progress on a deal to end the year-long trade war
