US and Chinese trade negotiators met on Wednesday for their first round of talks since discussions broke down in May. Photo: AP
Broad China trade talk team signals long-term ambitions for US relationship
- Beijing’s expanded negotiating line-up at Wednesday’s meeting with US side covers all bases
Topic | US-China trade war
A farmer harvests soybeans in Maryland, United States. A Chinese government statement on Thursday confirmed that agricultural purchases have resumed. Photo: AFP
China and US offer contrasting views on trade war talks, as Beijing confirms agricultural purchases underway
- China’s Ministry of Commerce confirms state and private companies have begun buying soybeans, pork and sorghum
- However, contrasting statements from each side suggest that a wider deal to end the trade war is not within reach
