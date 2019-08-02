The activist Huang Qi at his home in Chengdu, Sichuan province, in 2015. This week he was sentenced to 12 years in jail, his third prison term. Photo: AFP
US and Britain join other nations in criticising China’s jailing of ‘cyber dissident’ Huang Qi
- The Chinese reporter and activist, who this week was sentenced to 12 years in prison, should be released immediately, US State Department says
- Britain’s minister of state for human rights says the case raises ‘strong concerns about media freedom, due process and the rule of law in China’
Topic | Human rights in China
Huang Qi works on his laptop at his home in Chengdu, Sichuan province in 2012. The 56-year-old human rights activist has been jailed for a third time. Photo: AP
China’s ‘cyber-dissident’ pioneer Huang Qi jailed for 12 years
- Huang founded 64 Tianwang site that reported on sensitive topics including corruption and police brutality and was sentenced for ‘leaking state secrets’
- Concerns raised that the ailing human rights activist, who suffers from a chronic kidney disease, will not get adequate medical treatment in prison
