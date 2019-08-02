Zhao Lijian, one of China’s most active diplomats on an overseas social media service, has announced on Twitter that he is leaving his posting in Pakistan, which he describes as a “second home”. Photo: Weibo
Tweet goodbyes from Pakistan to outspoken China diplomat Zhao Lijian
- Beijing’s deputy chief of mission in Islamabad announces his departure on Twitter
- He is best known for a war of words on the service with former US national security adviser Susan Rice
Topic | Pakistan
China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, is the highest-ranking Chinese official to publicly weigh in on the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
China’s No 2 for Hong Kong affairs Yang Jiechi accuses US of ‘fanning fires’ of protests
- Highest-ranking Chinese official to publicly weigh in on the escalating protests demands that Washington ‘immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs’
- Accuses US and other Western countries of supporting ‘violent radicals’ who seek to destabilise Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
