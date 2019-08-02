Channels

Zhao Lijian, one of China’s most active diplomats on an overseas social media service, has announced on Twitter that he is leaving his posting in Pakistan, which he describes as a “second home”. Photo: Weibo
Diplomacy

Tweet goodbyes from Pakistan to outspoken China diplomat Zhao Lijian

  • Beijing’s deputy chief of mission in Islamabad announces his departure on Twitter
  • He is best known for a war of words on the service with former US national security adviser Susan Rice
Topic |   Pakistan
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 9:00pm, 2 Aug, 2019

China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, is the highest-ranking Chinese official to publicly weigh in on the protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China’s No 2 for Hong Kong affairs Yang Jiechi accuses US of ‘fanning fires’ of protests

  • Highest-ranking Chinese official to publicly weigh in on the escalating protests demands that Washington ‘immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs’
  • Accuses US and other Western countries of supporting ‘violent radicals’ who seek to destabilise Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 3:56pm, 2 Aug, 2019

