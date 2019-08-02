Channels

South Korean protesters hold placards during a rally outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Friday. Japan will remove South Korea from its list of trusted trade partners. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Beijing calls on Tokyo and Seoul to ease trade dispute through dialogue

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urges neighbouring countries to deal with one another ‘with sincerity and goodwill’ as their rift deepens
  • It comes after Japan says it will remove South Korea from its ‘white list’ of trusted trading partners
Topic |   Japan
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 7:45pm, 2 Aug, 2019

Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

‘No change’ in Japan’s stance to cut South Korea from favoured-trade list

  • South Korean foreign minister, Kang Kyung-wha, held talks with her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, on the sidelines of an Asean conference in Bangkok
  • But the talks yielded little progress, with a South Korean foreign ministry official saying there was ‘virtually no change’ in Japan’s stance
Topic |   Diplomacy
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:39am, 2 Aug, 2019

