South Korean protesters hold placards during a rally outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Friday. Japan will remove South Korea from its list of trusted trade partners. Photo: AP
Beijing calls on Tokyo and Seoul to ease trade dispute through dialogue
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urges neighbouring countries to deal with one another ‘with sincerity and goodwill’ as their rift deepens
- It comes after Japan says it will remove South Korea from its ‘white list’ of trusted trading partners
Topic | Japan
South Korean protesters hold placards during a rally outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Friday. Japan will remove South Korea from its list of trusted trade partners. Photo: AP
Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: Kyodo
‘No change’ in Japan’s stance to cut South Korea from favoured-trade list
- South Korean foreign minister, Kang Kyung-wha, held talks with her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, on the sidelines of an Asean conference in Bangkok
- But the talks yielded little progress, with a South Korean foreign ministry official saying there was ‘virtually no change’ in Japan’s stance
Topic | Diplomacy
Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: Kyodo