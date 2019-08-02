Channels

Donald Trump complained China had not acted to stop imports of harmful drugs. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China ‘won’t give an inch’ after Donald Trump threatens more tariffs for failing to make sufficient concessions to US

  • Defiant Beijing warns Washington it must ‘bear the consequences’ after series of tweets from president announce plan to impose 10pc levy on US$300bn of Chinese goods
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Jun Mai  

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 8:49pm, 2 Aug, 2019

Illustration: Brian Wang
Diplomacy

Donald Trump said his tariffs on Chinese imports would bring factory jobs back to the US, but that’s not happening

  • American companies are pulling out of Chinese plants, but they’re not returning the work to the US
  • An index tracking the level of manufacturing jobs brought back to the US decreased for the third year in a row in 2018 despite Trump’s trade measures
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Updated: 12:03am, 2 Aug, 2019

Illustration: Brian Wang
