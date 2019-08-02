Donald Trump complained China had not acted to stop imports of harmful drugs. Photo: Bloomberg
China ‘won’t give an inch’ after Donald Trump threatens more tariffs for failing to make sufficient concessions to US
- Defiant Beijing warns Washington it must ‘bear the consequences’ after series of tweets from president announce plan to impose 10pc levy on US$300bn of Chinese goods
Illustration: Brian Wang
Donald Trump said his tariffs on Chinese imports would bring factory jobs back to the US, but that’s not happening
- American companies are pulling out of Chinese plants, but they’re not returning the work to the US
- An index tracking the level of manufacturing jobs brought back to the US decreased for the third year in a row in 2018 despite Trump’s trade measures
Illustration: Brian Wang