The port in Darwin, the capital of the Northern Territory, was leased to Chinese firm Landbridge in 2015. Photo: Handout
Darwin, Australia at centre of strategic tussle between US and China
- United States plans to build military facility in the Northern Territory capital once it’s approved by Congress, according to Australian defence minister
- Its port was leased to Chinese company Landbridge Group in 2015 under a controversial 99-year deal
South Korean protesters burn portraits of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe near the Japanese embassy in Seoul. Photo: EPA-EFE
Seoul axes Tokyo from trusted export list in tit-for-tat move as angry South Koreans wage anti-Abe protests
- South Korea is the first country to be dropped from Japan’s list of nations granted minimal constraints on exports of products
- Seoul is working to bring the escalating trade row to the World Trade Organisation and has hinted at imposing restrictions on Japanese food imports and trips to Japan
