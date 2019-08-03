Illustration: Perry Tse
How speaking with one voice could help Africa get a better deal from China
- Critics argue that national leaders are taking a short-sighted approach by signing deals that do nothing to deter bad habits
- Collective bargaining could help address long-standing problems such as corruption and reduce the risk of running up unsustainable debts
Topic | China-Africa relations
Are Chinese infrastructure loans putting Africa on the debt-trap express?
- Beijing has lent billions of dollars to countries on the continent to build railways, highways and airports but critics say the borrowings are unsustainable
- Chinese officials say the projects will pay off in the long run and host nations are well aware of their limits and needs
