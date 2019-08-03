Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland greets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bangkok on Friday, their first meeting since the countries’ relations soured in December. Photo: Xinhua
Canada’s detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou ‘angered Chinese people’
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls for ‘quick and proper’ resolution to get relations back on track, during meeting with Canadian counterpart
- Chrystia Freeland meanwhile raises cases of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been detained in China
Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, was detained in Canada in December. Photo: Reuters
Another Canadian detained in China with reason and identity unknown
- Canada’s foreign ministry did not provide further details or say whether the case was related to the detention of 19 people earlier in the week
- On Tuesday, police in Xuzhou said it had detained 19 people on drug-related charges and that 16 of them were foreigners
