Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland greets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bangkok on Friday, their first meeting since the countries’ relations soured in December. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Canada’s detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou ‘angered Chinese people’

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls for ‘quick and proper’ resolution to get relations back on track, during meeting with Canadian counterpart
  • Chrystia Freeland meanwhile raises cases of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been detained in China
Topic |   Huawei
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 5:45pm, 3 Aug, 2019

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, was detained in Canada in December. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Another Canadian detained in China with reason and identity unknown

  • Canada’s foreign ministry did not provide further details or say whether the case was related to the detention of 19 people earlier in the week
  • On Tuesday, police in Xuzhou said it had detained 19 people on drug-related charges and that 16 of them were foreigners
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Reuters  

Agence France-Presse  

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 11:29pm, 14 Jul, 2019

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, was detained in Canada in December. Photo: Reuters
