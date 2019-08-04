Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The home page of Cui Tiankai, the Chinese Ambassador to the US. Photo: Twitter
Diplomacy

Chinese officials have finally discovered Twitter. What could possibly go wrong?

  • Senior diplomats have started using Donald Trump’s medium of choice to convey Beijing’s message directly to the world but it could prove a double-edged sword
  • Tweets allow China to bypass more traditional channels, but a recent spat that saw a senior envoy being branded a ‘racist disgrace’ highlights the pitfalls
Topic |   Diplomacy
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 5:11am, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The home page of Cui Tiankai, the Chinese Ambassador to the US. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zhao Lijian, one of China’s most active diplomats on an overseas social media service, has announced on Twitter that he is leaving his posting in Pakistan, which he describes as a “second home”. Photo: Weibo
Diplomacy

Tweet goodbyes from Pakistan to outspoken China diplomat Zhao Lijian

  • Beijing’s deputy chief of mission in Islamabad announces his departure on Twitter
  • He is best known for a war of words on the service with former US national security adviser Susan Rice
Topic |   Pakistan
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 10:39pm, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Zhao Lijian, one of China’s most active diplomats on an overseas social media service, has announced on Twitter that he is leaving his posting in Pakistan, which he describes as a “second home”. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.