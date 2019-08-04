The home page of Cui Tiankai, the Chinese Ambassador to the US. Photo: Twitter
Chinese officials have finally discovered Twitter. What could possibly go wrong?
- Senior diplomats have started using Donald Trump’s medium of choice to convey Beijing’s message directly to the world but it could prove a double-edged sword
- Tweets allow China to bypass more traditional channels, but a recent spat that saw a senior envoy being branded a ‘racist disgrace’ highlights the pitfalls
Zhao Lijian, one of China’s most active diplomats on an overseas social media service, has announced on Twitter that he is leaving his posting in Pakistan, which he describes as a “second home”. Photo: Weibo
Tweet goodbyes from Pakistan to outspoken China diplomat Zhao Lijian
- Beijing’s deputy chief of mission in Islamabad announces his departure on Twitter
- He is best known for a war of words on the service with former US national security adviser Susan Rice
