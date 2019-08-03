Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on an extra US$300 billion of Chinese goods on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese state media questions whether US trade talks should continue after Donald Trump’s ‘destructive’ tariff threat
- Commentary published in official outlet asks whether there is any point continuing negotiations after the US President’s recent announcement
- Beijing also rejects accusation that it has not done enough to stop imports of fentanyl, the drug blamed for thousands of deaths in the US
Topic | US-China trade war
