Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on an extra US$300 billion of Chinese goods on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Chinese state media questions whether US trade talks should continue after Donald Trump’s ‘destructive’ tariff threat

  • Commentary published in official outlet asks whether there is any point continuing negotiations after the US President’s recent announcement
  • Beijing also rejects accusation that it has not done enough to stop imports of fentanyl, the drug blamed for thousands of deaths in the US
Topic |   US-China trade war
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 9:00pm, 3 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on an extra US$300 billion of Chinese goods on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.