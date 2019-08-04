Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches the launch of a ballistic missile on Wednesday. Photo: AFP/KCTV
Ankit Panda
Opinion

Opinion

Ankit Panda

Kim Jong-un’s strategy suggests US has a choice: change stance, or talks will go nowhere

  • North Korean leader has sought ‘bold decision’ from Washington by the end of the year
  • July’s displays of nuclear capability, following indications of support from China and Russia, suggest Kim is serious
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Updated: 4:00pm, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches the launch of a ballistic missile on Wednesday. Photo: AFP/KCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE
A screen grab image taken on Thursday shows a ballistic missile being launched from an unknown location in North Korea early on Wednesday. Photo: KCTV via AFP
East Asia

North Korea has conducted three missile launches in eight days but Donald Trump says ‘no problem’

  • Pyongyang is furious over joint US-South Korean military exercises due to start next week
  • Progress towards actual denuclearisation has been slow, with Pyongyang yet to agree to give up any of its weapons
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:20pm, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screen grab image taken on Thursday shows a ballistic missile being launched from an unknown location in North Korea early on Wednesday. Photo: KCTV via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.