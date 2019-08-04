A visitor takes a photo at Liberty Square in Taipei. Beijing has barred mainlanders from travelling to the self-ruled island as individual tourists. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing is using Chinese tourists to inflict economic pain – but does it work?
- Ban on individual mainland travellers going to Taiwan is the latest move to apply pressure on the self-ruled island
- It’s not the first time China has used tourism restrictions in this way
Tourists pose for a picture in front of the National Concert Hall in Taipei. Beijing this week announced curbs on visits to the island. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing’s ban on individual Taiwan visits ‘a big mistake’, says President Tsai Ing-wen
- Island’s leader says move to curb tourism will only cause resentment
- Mainland said move was in response to Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party pushing for independence and stirring up division
Tourists pose for a picture in front of the National Concert Hall in Taipei. Beijing this week announced curbs on visits to the island. Photo: EPA-EFE