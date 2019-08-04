Channels

A visitor takes a photo at Liberty Square in Taipei. Beijing has barred mainlanders from travelling to the self-ruled island as individual tourists. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Beijing is using Chinese tourists to inflict economic pain – but does it work?

  • Ban on individual mainland travellers going to Taiwan is the latest move to apply pressure on the self-ruled island
  • It’s not the first time China has used tourism restrictions in this way
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 11:09am, 4 Aug, 2019

Tourists pose for a picture in front of the National Concert Hall in Taipei. Beijing this week announced curbs on visits to the island. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Beijing’s ban on individual Taiwan visits ‘a big mistake’, says President Tsai Ing-wen

  • Island’s leader says move to curb tourism will only cause resentment
  • Mainland said move was in response to Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party pushing for independence and stirring up division
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 11:18pm, 1 Aug, 2019

