Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Australian trade minister Simon Birmingham. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s latest China tariffs threat could breach WTO rules, says Australian trade minister

  • Simon Birmingham warns during visit to Beijing that impact on global economy is a ‘more immediate concern’
Topic |   US-China trade war
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 11:42am, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Australian trade minister Simon Birmingham. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Donald Trump complained China had not acted to stop imports of harmful drugs. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China ‘won’t give an inch’ after Donald Trump threatens more tariffs for failing to make sufficient concessions to US

  • Beijing warns Washington it must ‘bear the consequences’ after tweets from president announce plan to impose 10 per cent levy on US$300 billion of Chinese goods
  • Officials say China will inevitably impose countermeasures to protect its core interests
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Jun Mai  

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 9:43am, 3 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump complained China had not acted to stop imports of harmful drugs. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.