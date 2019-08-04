Australian trade minister Simon Birmingham. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump’s latest China tariffs threat could breach WTO rules, says Australian trade minister
- Simon Birmingham warns during visit to Beijing that impact on global economy is a ‘more immediate concern’
Topic | US-China trade war
Donald Trump complained China had not acted to stop imports of harmful drugs. Photo: Bloomberg
China ‘won’t give an inch’ after Donald Trump threatens more tariffs for failing to make sufficient concessions to US
- Beijing warns Washington it must ‘bear the consequences’ after tweets from president announce plan to impose 10 per cent levy on US$300 billion of Chinese goods
- Officials say China will inevitably impose countermeasures to protect its core interests
