Fentanyl, an opioid painkiller 50 times more potent than heroin, has a central role in the US opioid crisis. Photo: TNS
China hits back at Donald Trump’s fentanyl claim, saying US ‘only has itself to blame’ for opioid crisis
- State media says Beijing ‘has made unprecedented efforts’ to address the problem and the number of trafficking cases to the US is ‘very small’
- It comes after Trump accused China of failing to stop the sale of the synthetic painkiller to America
US-China trade war
Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on an extra US$300 billion of Chinese goods on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
