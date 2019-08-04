Channels

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) walks past Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G20 summit in Osaka in June. The last trilateral summit with China was held in Tokyo in May last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China, Japan and South Korea ‘likely to hold summit in December’, despite trade rift

  • Arrangements are being made to hold annual meeting in Beijing, Japanese news agency reports, citing diplomatic sources
  • It comes amid an escalating dispute between Tokyo and Seoul
Topic |   Diplomacy
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 9:20pm, 4 Aug, 2019

A South Korean student kicks a wooden plate showing a Japanese rising sun flag during a rally in Seoul. Photo: AP
Explained

Explained: what’s driving Japan’s escalating feud with South Korea?

  • Tokyo’s decision to restrict exports of hi-tech materials to Seoul and a simmering row over forced labour have sent the relationship between the two countries tumbling
  • With no end in sight to the spat, the trade tensions could lead to higher prices for customers globally, analysts warn
Topic |   Japan
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 1:57pm, 18 Jul, 2019

A South Korean student kicks a wooden plate showing a Japanese rising sun flag during a rally in Seoul. Photo: AP
