South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) walks past Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G20 summit in Osaka in June. The last trilateral summit with China was held in Tokyo in May last year. Photo: Bloomberg
China, Japan and South Korea ‘likely to hold summit in December’, despite trade rift
- Arrangements are being made to hold annual meeting in Beijing, Japanese news agency reports, citing diplomatic sources
- It comes amid an escalating dispute between Tokyo and Seoul
A South Korean student kicks a wooden plate showing a Japanese rising sun flag during a rally in Seoul. Photo: AP
