Beijing allowed the yuan sink to its lowest level in 11 years on Monday.
US formally declares China a currency manipulator after it allows yuan to drop
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his agency would engage with the IMF ‘to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China’s latest actions’
Topic | US-China trade war
A farmer plants soybeans in Springfield, Nebraska. Photo: AP
China suspends purchases of US farm products in retaliation for ‘serious violation’ of trade deal between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump
- Trump’s levying of new 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports was ‘a serious violation of the consensus of the heads of state’, China’s official news agency says
- US must ‘have the confidence to implement the commitments to create the necessary conditions for cooperation in the agricultural fields’, report says
