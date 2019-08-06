Channels

Beijing allowed the yuan sink to its lowest level in 11 years on Monday.
Diplomacy

US formally declares China a currency manipulator after it allows yuan to drop

  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his agency would engage with the IMF ‘to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China’s latest actions’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 6:46am, 6 Aug, 2019

A farmer plants soybeans in Springfield, Nebraska. Photo: AP
Politics

China suspends purchases of US farm products in retaliation for ‘serious violation’ of trade deal between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump

  • Trump’s levying of new 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports was ‘a serious violation of the consensus of the heads of state’, China’s official news agency says
  • US must ‘have the confidence to implement the commitments to create the necessary conditions for cooperation in the agricultural fields’, report says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 6:11am, 6 Aug, 2019

A farmer plants soybeans in Springfield, Nebraska. Photo: AP
