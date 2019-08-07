Channels

The Chinese Red Cross Clinic in Gwadar has been operating since 2017. Photo: CRCF
Diplomacy

The Chinese medical clinic in Pakistan on the belt and road security front line

  • The first medical centre along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has helped build local goodwill, but also been caught in the crossfire as terrorists try to drive Chinese interests out of the province
  • The threats endured by the centre in the port city of Gwadar led to a decision not to use Chinese medical staff in future clinics
Topic |   Pakistan
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma  

Updated: 10:36am, 7 Aug, 2019


