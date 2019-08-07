The Chinese Red Cross Clinic in Gwadar has been operating since 2017. Photo: CRCF
The Chinese medical clinic in Pakistan on the belt and road security front line
- The first medical centre along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has helped build local goodwill, but also been caught in the crossfire as terrorists try to drive Chinese interests out of the province
- The threats endured by the centre in the port city of Gwadar led to a decision not to use Chinese medical staff in future clinics
Topic | Pakistan
