Beijing responded to the claim it had failed to buy American farm products with a list of purchases – including 130,000 tonnes of soybeans. Photo: AFP
Trade war turns into blame game as China and US seek to shift global opinion
- Beijing has changed its strategy after Donald Trump’s new tariff threat following lacklustre talks in Shanghai, according to observers
- Both sides are trying to position themselves so that they’re not seen ‘as the culprit that causes a global economic downturn’
Topic | US-China trade war
A farmer plants soybeans in Springfield, Nebraska. Photo: AP
China suspends purchases of US farm products in retaliation for ‘serious violation’ of trade deal between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump
- Trump’s levying of new 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports was ‘a serious violation of the consensus of the heads of state’, China’s official news agency says
- US must ‘have the confidence to implement the commitments to create the necessary conditions for cooperation in the agricultural fields’, report says
Topic | US-China trade war
