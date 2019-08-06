Channels

Beijing responded to the claim it had failed to buy American farm products with a list of purchases – including 130,000 tonnes of soybeans. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Trade war turns into blame game as China and US seek to shift global opinion

  • Beijing has changed its strategy after Donald Trump’s new tariff threat following lacklustre talks in Shanghai, according to observers
  • Both sides are trying to position themselves so that they’re not seen ‘as the culprit that causes a global economic downturn’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 10:00pm, 6 Aug, 2019

A farmer plants soybeans in Springfield, Nebraska. Photo: AP
Politics

China suspends purchases of US farm products in retaliation for ‘serious violation’ of trade deal between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump

  • Trump’s levying of new 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports was ‘a serious violation of the consensus of the heads of state’, China’s official news agency says
  • US must ‘have the confidence to implement the commitments to create the necessary conditions for cooperation in the agricultural fields’, report says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 6:11am, 6 Aug, 2019

