Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Jammu on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China calls India’s move to scrap Kashmir’s special status ‘not acceptable’ and not binding

  • Beijing urges New Delhi to abide by bilateral agreements and avoid acts that further complicate border issues
  • India’s decision to strip Kashmir of the special autonomy it has enjoyed for seven decades also condemned by Pakistan as ‘illegal’
Topic |   China-India relations
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 11:30pm, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Jammu on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Pakistanis protest after the Indian government removed the special status granted to the region of Kashmir, in Lahore. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Asia

Pakistan condemns India’s move to abolish Kashmir’s special status as ‘illegal’

  • PM Khan calls Mahathir and Turkey’s Erdogan to warn that the decision could have ‘serious implications’ for regional security
  • Washington urges all parties to maintain peace and stability along the de facto border
Topic |   Pakistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:12pm, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pakistanis protest after the Indian government removed the special status granted to the region of Kashmir, in Lahore. Photo: EPA-EFE
