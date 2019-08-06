Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Jammu on Monday. Photo: Reuters
China calls India’s move to scrap Kashmir’s special status ‘not acceptable’ and not binding
- Beijing urges New Delhi to abide by bilateral agreements and avoid acts that further complicate border issues
- India’s decision to strip Kashmir of the special autonomy it has enjoyed for seven decades also condemned by Pakistan as ‘illegal’
Pakistanis protest after the Indian government removed the special status granted to the region of Kashmir, in Lahore. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan condemns India’s move to abolish Kashmir’s special status as ‘illegal’
- PM Khan calls Mahathir and Turkey’s Erdogan to warn that the decision could have ‘serious implications’ for regional security
- Washington urges all parties to maintain peace and stability along the de facto border
