Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming says ending violence in Hong Kong is a “top priority” for the city. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China’s envoys try to rally Europe to Beijing’s side on Hong Kong protests

  • Ambassadors to Britain, the Netherlands and Spain call for condemnation of violence in the city
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 7:45pm, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming says ending violence in Hong Kong is a “top priority” for the city. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
(L-R) Lam Chi-wai, chairman of the Junior Police Officers' Association of the Hong Kong Police Force; Ronny Chan, chairman of Superintendents' Association of Hong Kong Police Force; Wilkie Ng, chairman of the Hong Kong Police Inspectors' Association. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Beijing stands behind Hong Kong police in state media while local officials insist anti-extradition protests are under control

  • Xinhua interviews three Hong Kong police officials who say only minimal force had been used against protesters
  • Guangdong party tells local delegation that Hong Kong will not be left behind under “Greater Bay Area” economic plan
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 9:34pm, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

(L-R) Lam Chi-wai, chairman of the Junior Police Officers' Association of the Hong Kong Police Force; Ronny Chan, chairman of Superintendents' Association of Hong Kong Police Force; Wilkie Ng, chairman of the Hong Kong Police Inspectors' Association. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.