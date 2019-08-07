Channels

US National Security Adviser John Bolton (left) and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo meet in Seoul last month. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US missile plans add to growing pressure on Asia

  • Can Seoul find a way out of its political dead end, caught between two powers and increasingly unfriendly neighbours?
Topic |   US-China relations
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 8:00pm, 7 Aug, 2019

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior aides at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AP
East Asia

South Korea begins war games with US, plans drills on Dokdo Islands amid Japan trade spat

  • The war games with Washington come days after North Korea tested a series of short-range projectiles, calling them a ‘solemn warning’ to Seoul
  • South Korea is also considering going ahead with annual maritime exercises near a set of disputed islands that risk adding to trade tensions with Tokyo
Topic |   South Korea
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 4:25pm, 6 Aug, 2019

