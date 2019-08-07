Channels

Mainland fans overturned a complaint by a Taiwanese student to the Harry Potter website that Taiwan should not be designated part of China. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Harry Potter website bows to fans’ demands that it restore Taiwan to China in drop-down menu

  • Wizarding World began to refer to self-governing island simply as ‘Taiwan’ in May after student objected to China suffix
  • Mainland fans threaten to turn their backs on book and movie franchise
Topic |   Taiwan
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 7:45pm, 7 Aug, 2019

Mainland fans overturned a complaint by a Taiwanese student to the Harry Potter website that Taiwan should not be designated part of China. Photo: AP
Leading Chinese film director Zhang Yimou shows his best director prize at the 2018 Golden Horse Awards in Taipei. China has announced a boycott of the awards, considered the Chinese Oscars, as it seeks to raise political pressure on self-governing Taiwan, which it sees as a renegade province. Photo: AP
Entertainment

Amid China boycott of Taiwan film festival, five other times it used culture as a political tool

  • Arts are meant to serve politics under Communist Party doctrine, and China has employed them as a weapon before when nationalist hackles have been raised
  • K-pop singer Chou Tzu-yu, Taiwanese actor Leon Dai, Hong Kong’s Denise Ho, Anthony Wong and Chapman To have been hit by Chinese bans inspired by politics
Topic |   Chinese language cinema
Elaine Yau

Elaine Yau  

Updated: 7:44pm, 7 Aug, 2019

Leading Chinese film director Zhang Yimou shows his best director prize at the 2018 Golden Horse Awards in Taipei. China has announced a boycott of the awards, considered the Chinese Oscars, as it seeks to raise political pressure on self-governing Taiwan, which it sees as a renegade province. Photo: AP
