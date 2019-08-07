During his visit to Australia, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said an alliance presence was necessary to meet the challenges of an increasingly assertive China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says alliance needs to address the rise of China
- Partners must be concerned with ‘the fact that China is coming closer to us’
- Stoltenberg talks about increased Nato presence in the Arctic and Africa
Topic | China-EU relations
Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony at the White House, President Donald Trump said: ‘I am confident that he will be an outstanding secretary of defence’. Photo: Bloomberg
New Pentagon chief Mark Esper’s mission: confront ‘growing threats’ from China, manage impulsive Trump
- Mark Esper’s confirmation adds some stability to Trump’s national security team after a long vacancy
- He will also be steering US defence strategy as it shifts to confront China and Russia as the department’s main challenges
Topic | Defence
