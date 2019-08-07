Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

During his visit to Australia, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said an alliance presence was necessary to meet the challenges of an increasingly assertive China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says alliance needs to address the rise of China

  • Partners must be concerned with ‘the fact that China is coming closer to us’
  • Stoltenberg talks about increased Nato presence in the Arctic and Africa
Topic |   China-EU relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:52pm, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

During his visit to Australia, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said an alliance presence was necessary to meet the challenges of an increasingly assertive China. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony at the White House, President Donald Trump said: ‘I am confident that he will be an outstanding secretary of defence’. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

New Pentagon chief Mark Esper’s mission: confront ‘growing threats’ from China, manage impulsive Trump

  • Mark Esper’s confirmation adds some stability to Trump’s national security team after a long vacancy
  • He will also be steering US defence strategy as it shifts to confront China and Russia as the department’s main challenges
Topic |   Defence
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 11:11pm, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony at the White House, President Donald Trump said: ‘I am confident that he will be an outstanding secretary of defence’. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.