Indian army soldiers keep guard in Srinagar, Kashmir. Analysts from China and India are optimistic that the latest dispute in the region will not throw bilateral ties off track. Photo: AP
Will India’s new line on Kashmir derail ties with China?
- Beijing has objected to an Indian parliamentary decision that covers an area claimed by both countries, the latest source of tension in decades of border disputes
- Tensions come as India and China continue to emerge from shadow of 2017 border dispute at Himalayan town of Doklam
Topic | China-India relations
Indian army soldiers keep guard in Srinagar, Kashmir. Analysts from China and India are optimistic that the latest dispute in the region will not throw bilateral ties off track. Photo: AP
China’s foreign ministry said Beijing hoped India would make an independent decision on 5G bidders. Photo: Reuters
Huawei ban: China warns India of ‘reverse sanctions’ if telecoms giant gets blocked from 5G bidding, sources say
- India’s ambassador in Beijing was called to the Chinese foreign ministry on July 10 to hear China’s concerns about the US campaign against Huawei
- China’s foreign ministry said Beijing hoped India would make an independent decision on 5G bidders
Topic | Huawei
China’s foreign ministry said Beijing hoped India would make an independent decision on 5G bidders. Photo: Reuters