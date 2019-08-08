Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US collected 74 per cent more tariffs in June than it did in June 2018, according to a new report. Pictured, a US flag flies over Chinese shipping containers at the Port of Long Beach in California. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s China tariffs cost American businesses and consumers US$6 billion in June, advocacy group says

  • ‘Americans are already paying record-high tariffs, and the biggest hit to consumers is still to come on September 1,’ Tariffs Hurt the Heartland spokesman says
  • Data from the US Treasury Department shows that as of June 30, it collected US$63 billion in tariffs over the preceding 12 months
Topic |   US-China trade war
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Updated: 7:09am, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US collected 74 per cent more tariffs in June than it did in June 2018, according to a new report. Pictured, a US flag flies over Chinese shipping containers at the Port of Long Beach in California. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says the Australian government wants to see further action from China on flashpoints such as intellectual property reform. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s latest China tariffs threat could breach WTO rules, says Australian trade minister

  • Simon Birmingham warns during visit to Beijing that impact on global economy is a ‘more immediate concern’
Topic |   US-China trade war
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 11:31pm, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says the Australian government wants to see further action from China on flashpoints such as intellectual property reform. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.