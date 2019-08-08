The US collected 74 per cent more tariffs in June than it did in June 2018, according to a new report. Pictured, a US flag flies over Chinese shipping containers at the Port of Long Beach in California. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s China tariffs cost American businesses and consumers US$6 billion in June, advocacy group says
- ‘Americans are already paying record-high tariffs, and the biggest hit to consumers is still to come on September 1,’ Tariffs Hurt the Heartland spokesman says
- Data from the US Treasury Department shows that as of June 30, it collected US$63 billion in tariffs over the preceding 12 months
Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says the Australian government wants to see further action from China on flashpoints such as intellectual property reform. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump’s latest China tariffs threat could breach WTO rules, says Australian trade minister
- Simon Birmingham warns during visit to Beijing that impact on global economy is a ‘more immediate concern’
