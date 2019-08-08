Vietnam has deployed oil and gas platforms in the South China Sea, operated by Rosneft. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea: Chinese ship leaves Vietnamese zone, but is it only refuelling?
- Tracking data suggests Haiyang Dizhi 8 left Vanguard Bank, where tensions flared over apparent harassment of Vietnam’s gas and oil exploration
- But it sailed only as far as a disputed reef controlled by China
Topic | South China Sea
Vietnam has deployed oil and gas platforms in the South China Sea, operated by Rosneft. Photo: Reuters
Anti-China protesters in front of the Chinese embassy in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters
Vietnamese protesters ‘show their anger’ about Beijing’s presence in South China Sea at embassy in Hanoi
- China’s maritime survey of an offshore block in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone remains a source of tension
- Protests in the authoritarian and Communist-ruled Southeast Asian country are rare, and police dispersed the short-lived demonstration
Topic | Vietnam
Anti-China protesters in front of the Chinese embassy in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters