Vietnam has deployed oil and gas platforms in the South China Sea, operated by Rosneft. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

South China Sea: Chinese ship leaves Vietnamese zone, but is it only refuelling?

  • Tracking data suggests Haiyang Dizhi 8 left Vanguard Bank, where tensions flared over apparent harassment of Vietnam’s gas and oil exploration
  • But it sailed only as far as a disputed reef controlled by China
Topic |   South China Sea
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 12:03pm, 8 Aug, 2019

Anti-China protesters in front of the Chinese embassy in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Vietnamese protesters ‘show their anger’ about Beijing’s presence in South China Sea at embassy in Hanoi

  • China’s maritime survey of an offshore block in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone remains a source of tension
  • Protests in the authoritarian and Communist-ruled Southeast Asian country are rare, and police dispersed the short-lived demonstration
Topic |   Vietnam
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:12pm, 6 Aug, 2019

