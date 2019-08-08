Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Donald Trump last week announced further tariffs on Chinese goods. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Donald Trump should court China’s reformers, former Obama diplomat says

  • US has preferred ‘undercutting’ Chinese economy to truly engaging in trade talks, Daniel Russel argues
  • Hard bargaining has achieved only an ‘appearance of truce’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:01pm, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump last week announced further tariffs on Chinese goods. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Trade negotiators from the United States and China before the start of talks at the Xijiao Conference Centre in Shanghai on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Photo: AP
China Economy

China keeps door open to September talks in Washington, despite trade war escalation

  • Wei Jianguo, a former vice-minister of commerce, says the meeting is likely to happen as planned
  • Source briefed by the US government said video conferences are planned to lay the groundwork for the next round of face-to-face talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 9:19am, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Trade negotiators from the United States and China before the start of talks at the Xijiao Conference Centre in Shanghai on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.