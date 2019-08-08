Donald Trump last week announced further tariffs on Chinese goods. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump should court China’s reformers, former Obama diplomat says
- US has preferred ‘undercutting’ Chinese economy to truly engaging in trade talks, Daniel Russel argues
- Hard bargaining has achieved only an ‘appearance of truce’
Trade negotiators from the United States and China before the start of talks at the Xijiao Conference Centre in Shanghai on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Photo: AP
China keeps door open to September talks in Washington, despite trade war escalation
- Wei Jianguo, a former vice-minister of commerce, says the meeting is likely to happen as planned
- Source briefed by the US government said video conferences are planned to lay the groundwork for the next round of face-to-face talks
